Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - watch the reveal trailer here

The Modern Warfare 3 reveal event just concluded in Warzone. Whether or not you decided to take part, the result is that the game's official reveal trailer has been unlocked for everyone. With it, we got another look at gameplay, and a better understanding of the stakes this time around.

The trailer also revealed that Modern Warfare 3 will be hosting an open beta, and you can get in on it auromatically if you pre-order. Specifics as well as a date for the beta will be revealed closer to the start of the tester. Pre-orders are now live, and everything that leaked earlier today about campaign early access, the return of the Vault Edition, open beta early access, and more has also been confirmed.

Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

As previously announced, Modern Warfare 3 is developed by Sledgehammer Games, with support from Infinity Ward. The story takes place directly following the events of Modern Warfare 2, and you can expect the more open-ended missions from that game to also be in Modern Warfare 3.

This year's game is also the first to allow players to bring their Modern Warfare 2 weapons, skins, and gear into it. Modern Warfare 3 is also bringing back Zombies mode in an unexpected move.

Modern Warfare 3 arrives November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can pre-order the game to play the campaign up to one week early.