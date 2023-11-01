Modern Warfare 3 will also bring back maps from last year's game

We are just days away now from the big launch of Modern Warfare 3, and developer Sledgehammer Games is starting to reveal more and more of what you can expect at launch, including a surprise.

One of the big selling points in Modern Warfare 3 is carry forward; a system that allows players to bring most of the content they have in Modern Warfare 2 into this year's game to use it. Things like weapons, operators, attachments, camos and more will carry forward.

But Sledgehammer Games is also bringing forward some maps from last year's game for everyone, whether or not they own Modern Warfare 2. In a series of blog posts, the developer confirmed that certain favourite 6v6 maps from last year's game will make their way to Modern Warfare 3.

Four of those maps will be available shortly after launch, though only three of them were revealed: Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House. The fourth map is likely Shipment.

Looking at past Call of Duty games, Shipment typically arrives before the end of the year when the new game launches, so it's logical to assume that it is not only the fourth map being referred to here, but that all of them will also arrive with Season 1 - currently set for an early December launch.

The blog post also revealed that more Modern Warfare 2 maps will make their way to the game throughout the live seasons. There are a few things to keep in mind, however. These maps will not be changed in any way, so they're going to be as you're playing them right now.

This also means that new Modern Warfare 3 modes - such as Cutthroat - will not be playable on those maps. The developer hopes that the new changes to movement, TTK and general gameplay will allow them to play differently to how they do today.

Season 1's map content appears to be quite impressive so far, with three new original maps, alongside the aforementioned four - though it's not clear if we can expect all of them at once. Finally, those MW2 maps will have their own dedicated playlist, and it sounds like it will grow as more of them get added to the game.

Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The campaign early access kicks off one week early, and you can read up on pre-load and unlock times in our guide.