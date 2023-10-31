Modern Warfare 3 is only a few short days away, or a few long days away - depending on how excited you are to play it. Like last year's Modern Warfare 2, the campaign for this year's game will also unlock up to a full week early.

If you pre-order a digital copy at any point during that window, you'll get immediate access to the campaign, and obviously multiplayer later on the full launch day. You can also pre-load each component to be able to play the moment it goes live.

We've put together this guide to answer all your questions about pre-load times, unlock times, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load times

The very first thing you'll be playing in Modern Warfare 3 is the game's campaign. The single-player campaign unlocks up to one week ahead of the full game launch. If you buy the game during that week, you'll be able to immediately start downloading the campaign.

If you already pre-ordered your copy, however, here's when you can start downloading it so you're ready to play at launch. It all begins on Wednesday, November 1.

9am PT

12pm ET

4pm UK

5pm CET

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access unlock times

Whether or not you decide to pre-load the campaign, you can start playing from Thursday, November 2 - so long as you pick up a digital copy of Modern Warfare 3 between then and the official launch. Here's when you can play the campaign.

10am PT

1pm ET

5pm UK

6pm CET

Modern Warfare 3 official launch (multiplayer/Zombies) pre-load times

Though you may be playing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign already, you don't actually have the rest of the content installed on your drive. This is where this second part of the pre-load comes in. Multiplayer and Zombies content will need to be downloaded separately, and those files won't be available until a few days later.

Wednesday, November 8 is when that happens.

9am PT

12pm ET

4pm UK

5pm CET

Modern Warfare 3 official launch (multiplayer/Zombies) unlock times

This is the big moment for Modern Warfare 3. The official, worldwide launch. All three components of the game will be available then for anyone who owns a copy. The big day is Friday, November 10. Here's exactly when servers go live.

9pm PT (November 9)

12am ET

4am UK

5am CET

Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400.

: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. Hi-Rez Assets Cache : Up to 32GB.

: Up to 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 VRAM : 2GB.

: 2GB. Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed).

Modern Warfare 3 recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X.

: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Hi-Rez Assets Cache : Up to 32GB.

: Up to 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT VRAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed).

Modern Warfare 3 competitive / Ultra 4K PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Hi-Rez Assets Cache : Up to 64GB.

: Up to 64GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT. VRAM : 10GB.

: 10GB. Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed).

Keep in mind that Modern Warfare 3 requires driver version 537.58 for Nvidia GeForce owners, and 23.10.2 for AMD Radeon owners.