Ben 10 leads the pack as the most-requested MultiVersus character

MultiVersus is a game that has brought out heaps of character requests from the community ever since its launch — earlier even! Being a platform fighter where vastly diverse Warner Bros characters battle it out, the title invites wishlists and an outpouring of What Ifs when it comes to upcoming fighters. Thanks to a recent bit of polling, we have a rough idea of what the most-requested community characters are.

Twitter user MrWhite4MVS, an account dedicated to spreading the good word of the Walter-White-for-MultiVersus, posted a round-up of each character mention in the character wishlist channel within the official MultiVersus Discord. At number one is Ben 10, followed by Walter White, The Warners, Mordecai & Rigby and Gumball.

Now obviously, it’s worth noting that character mentions aren’t exactly votes. One dedicated Mordecai & Rigby fan could just spam out mentions until they started annoying the mods, or a gaggle of Gumball lovers could all constantly meme post to victory.

Even so, it does provide at least a general idea of what characters the community is really amped up for. Ben 10 admittedly caught me by surprise: it’s not really a meme pick nor a show I thought was particularly popular (I guess I am actually just that old) but its lead over other characters with genuine pushes like Walter White proves a certain desire for Ben and his myriad alien forms.

As wild as some of these picks are, recent DLC additions to MultiVersus have really torn the lid of pandora's box where guest characters are concerned. Gizmo is a lil’ guy no one under the age of 30 will know, Morty is a character from an explicitly adult show, and Lebron James is a real life basketball player. Literally anyone is on the table.

