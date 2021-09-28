Battlefield 2042 beta coming October 6

As predicted, DICE has gone ahead and made news of the Battlefield 2042 beta official. Following a Bilibili leak from earlier today, the developer has now confirmed the dates and details for the game's open beta and its early access period.

The Battlefield 2042 beta takes place October 6-9. Players who pre-ordered the game, and EA Play members, will have the beta all to themselves on October 6 and 7. The beta opens up to everyone else October 8, and ends the following day.

Pre-loading will be available on all platforms, for all players, beginning October 5 at 11pm PT (October 4), 2am ET, 7am UK on PC, and one hour later on consoles. The beta itself begins at those same times. The Battlefield 2042 beta will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Though the available content will largely be the same, much like the main game itself, last-gen consoles will be limited to 64 players in multiplayer, whereas PC and PS5/Xbox Series X|S can get up to 128 players.

Speaking of content, the beta will only include Conquest on the map Orbital (the one with the rocket launch from the reveal trailer). Players will have access to four of the game's Specialists - the same four previously revealed: Boris, Casper, Falck, and Mackay.

Alongside today's news, EA also put out a brief gameplay trailer showing some of the action on Orbital. You can watch it above.

DICE also published a list of PC requirements for the beta, which we've included below.

Battlefield 2042 beta minimum PC specs

CPU : Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. VRAM : 4GB.

: 4GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 560.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 560. DirectX : 12.

: 12. Hard-drive space: 100GB.

Battlefield 2042 beta recommended PC specs