Battlefield 2042 beta dates may have leaked

We may be playing the long-awaited Battlefield 2042 beta as early as midway next week, if this leak is to be believed. The game's beta, originally set for September, was pushed back shortly after Battlefield 2042's release itself was delayed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, thanks to a post on Chinese streaming site Bilibili, the Battlefield 2042 beta looks to be kicking off Wednesday, October 6. As spotted by leaker Tom Henderson, the ad revealing the date was posted on the Bilibili livestream page. Battlefield 2042 was recently added to the site's directory, indicating that EA is getting ready to show off the game in some capacity.

Bilibili has seemingly leaked the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates. pic.twitter.com/NsmHI2GdM3 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The ad suggests the beta is ending on October 9, but Henderson reckons that may just be the streaming event being advertised. A four-day schedule for a beta is a little on the short side, but we'll have to wait for official details before we can say for sure.

On that note, Henderson expects beta news to drop today or tomorrow, alongside a new trailer, so we shouldn’t be waiting too long to learn more.

DICE has been struggling to keep up the momentum in the pre-launch phase of Battlefield 2042. The game has received fewer gameplay trailers than any other Battlefield in recent history. The studio would go weeks without saying anything, or making any reveals. This has gotten fans very worried about the state of the game, and the upcoming beta will be crucial in potentially turning core players’ perception of the game.

Battlefield 2042 is out November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.