The open beta for upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 will be delayed to October, according to a leak from prominent industry insider Tom Henderson. Originally slated for this month, the beta will supposedly be pushed to October 6 for early access players and October 8 for everyone else.

News of the delay comes shortly after word got out that the full game would be delayed to November, echoing a previous report from Henderson suggesting the new November date. Developer DICE would later confirm the delay, citing “unforeseen challenges” in navigating game development during a pandemic. "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

This is yet another blow to EA’s lineup, but it’s not very surprising given that the full game was already delayed. It makes sense that the open beta would be pushed back as well to make the timing make sense. DICE also said in its statement announcing the full game’s delay that news of the open beta would come later in the month, though given the reports that are already floating around, we might not have to wait long for more official news.

Still, it’s nothing new for EA, as Battlefield 5 also saw a one-month delay when it was released in 2018, and that game reviewed well. Hopefully the final product of 2042 similarly comes together when it releases November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.