Battlefield 2042 delayed to November

DICE has officially announced late on Wednesday that it has pushed back the release of Battlefield 2042. Previously set for release October 22, the game will now land November 19.

The news was shared on DICE and Battlefield's social channels through the all-too-common statement JPEG. The developer cited "unforeseen challenges" brought on by building an ambitious game during a global pandemic.

"We had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch," said DICE.

"With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

The announcement also suggested that the open beta, which is set to take place this month, may have been delayed. News of the open beta, according to DICE, will be shared later this month.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/gaKbhjNd64 — DICE (@EA_DICE) September 15, 2021

This comes just a few hours after a number of insiders claimed the game would be delayed. This is not the first Battlefield game to be delayed ahead of launch - Battlefield 5 also got pushed back to November from October - but Battlefield 2042's timing is certainly very last-minute.

Battlefield 2042 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.