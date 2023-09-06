Baldur's Gate 3: Wyll approval and romance guide

Wyll approval is a precious resource for the heroic, the kind-hearted, and perhaps even the thirsty of you out there playing Baldur's Gate 3. A relative latecomer to your party, Wyll is nonetheless a valuable ally for those looking to help out the refugees of The Grove and helpless folks beyond.

If you're looking for help in this area, this Wyll approval and romance guide will guide you through what he likes, and what you need to do to romance him in Act 1.

How to get Wyll's approval

Wyll's approval is earned every time you make a dialogue / narrative decision that he likes while he is in your party. If you want to get him to like you more, it's important that he's present throughout your adventure, and you make important decisions in quests that will align with his character.

Wyll is a kind-hearted guy, looking to help out the innocent and generally be heroic while doing it. It's important that while he is in your party that you don't do anything nefarious, especially against the Tiefling refugees in the druid grove. If you do, he'll react poorly.

Wyll also has a grudge against the goblins in the Goblin Camp near the grove. Take him with you there, and you'll be pressured to take out the camp, the goblin bosses there, and its inhabitants. With that in mind, if you're looking to align with the goblins, you're going to have to pick between them and Wyll in the long run.

Wyll's highest priority is dealing with those goblins in Act 1. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

For example, helping to teach the Tiefling kids how to fight and inspiring them is something Wyll will like. Meanwhile, in a vast example in the other direction, letting the goblins invade the grove will upset Wyll so much he'll leave your party.

If you're looking for other companions that'll work well with Wyll without being at each other's throats, Gale is a great choice! As long as you're inquisitive and curious about magical stuff, he'll support your heroic choices like Wyll does.

Wyll romance guide

As you get to know Wyll, he'll eventually ask you to speak to a goblin torturer in the goblin camp. Bring him along and do so, and you'll get his stone eye. Siding with him and doing as he says throughout the goblin camp is a good way of earning a lot of approval with Wyll, and is necessary for unlocking him as a romance option.

Once you've freed Halsin, deal with the goblins and return to the grove. This will kick off a party, at which point you should be able to speak to Wyll and convince him to get romantic. It'll require a tricky persuasion check with a 15 bar you'll need to pass, but if you do then you'll be clear for a restless night with the Blade of the Frontiers.

With that, we've reached the end of our Wyll rapport and romance guide. For more Baldur's Gate 3 guides, check out our pieces on the Blighted Vilalge cellar, as well as our Astarion approval and romance guide.