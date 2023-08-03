Baldur's Gate 3 Halsin: How rescue the head druid

In Baldur's Gate 3, the head druid Halsin is an important character throughout the first act of your adventure. As a wise and powerful druid, Halsin is in tune with all sorts of natural phenomena, including - hopefully - the mind flayer parasite currently worming its way around the inside of your brain.

Tracking down Halsin is no easy task however, he's been captured by an unusually organised band of goblins who're threatening to attack his beloved Grove at any moment. To stop the situation from getting any worse, and to make sense of the predicament you find yourself in, you need to rescue Halsin and return him to safety.

While you can avoid most combat situations until they're absolutely necessary with a few lucky dialogue checks, be warned: to rescue Halsin you will need to come out victorious from some difficult fights. This means it's best to tackle a few side quests in the surrounding area first to gather some XP and level up.

Where to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

You find Halsin in the Worg Pens in the Goblin Camp. In the top right-hand corner of the inner temple, next to the Drow leader, there's an ornate door guarded by three goblins.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

It's very easy to miss, but inside you will find Halsin, imprisoned in a jail cell and in need of rescue.

There are a few different ways your character can learn Halsin's location. First, you can pass a dialogue check with the goblin torturers in the Bloodied Shrine and speak to the captured man, Liam. Under duress, but happy for the help, Liam tells you that Halsin transformed into a bear and was separated from his search party.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Alternatively, you can speak to Priestess Gut in the middle of the entrance throne room. When she leads you off into a private room, close the door and attack her with your full party to stop her calling reinforcements. Then, you can use the Amulet of Lost Voices you got from Withers' tomb in the Overgrown Ruins to interrogate her body.

Ask about Halsin and she directs you to the Worg Pens. This works with the rest of the leaders too, but Gut is the only one you can take out without turning the rest of the settlement hostile immediately.

How to rescue Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

To rescue Halsin from his cell, go into the Worg Pens. If the settlement is hostile to you, then a fight breaks out immediately. Otherwise, you can walk up to the jail cells in the back before you get the party started.

Either way, it's best to take out One and Three, the small goblins, first. They will gather reinforcements that make your life more diffcult if you don't.

Next, defeat the remaining goblin guards and their worgs - it's not that tough thanks to Halsin's help.

When you're done, talk to Halsin and he'll revert to his humanoid form. He will bring up the mind flayer tadpole on his own and promise to help your party to the best of his ability. However, he won't aid you until the goblins are no longer threatening the Druid Grove.

This means you have to defeat the three goblin leaders: Priestess Gut, Dror Ragzlin the Goblin King and the Drow, Nightwarden Minthara.

You might have already taken out Gut on your way to learning Halsin's location, but the Goblin King and Drow leader are much tougher opponents.

Or, if you've already defeated all of the goblins, Halsin just heads back to the Grove.

Head back out into the temple from the Worg Pens and systematically work your way through the rest of the goblins.

Try to fight the ones surrounding the Goblin King and the Drow in their self-contained areas. If a mass brawl breaks out and everyone inside starts attacking you, it's much, much harder. Use your short rests strategically to regain health once you've defeated one group, then move onto the next.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Above Dror Ragzlin there are high rafters which ranged characters can use to gain a significant high ground advantage.

When the three leaders are defeated, you can return to the Grove and continue Baldur's Gate 3's main quest. This also resolves the conflict between the druids and the refugees without harming either of them, in what could be considered the "good" ending of this series of quests.

To avoid an almighty scrap on the way out of the Goblin Camp, you can avoid fighting the monsters outside by taking the door in the back of Priestess Gut's room, through the separate temple and into a new area. Here you get a new waypoint that lets you fast travel back to the grove without further combat.