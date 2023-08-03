Baldur's Gate 3 How to revive a dead character

In Baldur's Gate 3, death is not the end. You have a few options for reviving fallen characters, all of which are surprisingly simple given the fact that, y’know, they’re dead.

When a character’s hitpoints are reduced to zero, they’re knocked down. To pick them up again, you must spend another character’s turn to perform a “Help” action. Alternatively, you can perform a healing spell on them to bring them back up to their feet from a distance. However, every time they take another turn at death’s door, that character performs a saving throw to see if they die. If they’re successful, they cling on for a bit longer. Or if you’re unlucky, they’re dead.

Once a character is fully dead, you can’t help or heal them. But, luckily for your adventure, you can revive characters who have bitten the dust through combat or misadventure.

Because you can revive people, without wanting to spoil too much, you should know that death isn’t necessarily a total disaster. In fact, you can even trigger some unique side quests when certain important characters die; it’s all part of the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience.

How to revive dead characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

You have two main options to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3: use a Scroll of Revivify or speak to Withers.

Scrolls of Revivify are rare items that can be bought from traders or taken as loot from certain enemies. For example, you can get some from the mage running with the Knights of Tyr on the Risen Road. All of your companions also start the game with one in their inventory.

To use a Scroll of Revivify, simply select it in your inventory, then select the dead character, then the space you want to revive them in. If there’s enough space they’ll jump right up, good as new.

Alternatively, you need to pay Withers 200 gold pieces at your camp. Then he can use his specific set of skills to revive the character.

To get Withers in your camp, you need to complete the questline at the Overgrown Ruins, southeast of the Druid’s Grove, right next to where you landed after crashing the Nautiloid ship.

After waking him from his Crypt, Withers will appear at your camp during your next Long Rest and will revive dead characters for a relatively minor fee.