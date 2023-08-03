Baldur's Gate 3 Withers guide

Withers is an important character in Baldur's Gate 3, but from the moment you meet him he's shrouded in mystery.

What's clear is that he's a powerful undead with considerable magical abilities at his disposal, so it's safe to say you want him on your side.

Here's what you need to know about where to find Withers, what he actually does, and when the "proper time" will be.

Where to find Withers in Baldur's Gate 3

To find Withers and speak to him, you need to complete the Overgrown Ruins quest in the southeast of the starting area in Baldur's Gate 3. In the final room of the ruins, you find a hidden button to the left of an altar. Push it and you're ambushed by reanimated skeletons protecting the secret room.

Defeat the skeletons and open the large sarcophagus inside the hidden room to speak with Withers.

If you indulge him in some spiritual musings to the point where he's satisfied with your answers, Withers will turn into a useful vendor who appears at your camp.

What does Withers do in Baldur's Gate 3?

After freeing him from his sarcophagus, Withers wafts away, saying that you will meet again at the "proper time".

Once you take a long rest, your party will retire to their wilderness camp. After you free him, Withers will then appear at your camp whenever you take a long rest.

Withers is usually found off in the corner of your camp after you take a long rest | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Speak to him and he will be equally cryptic about his true motives and methods, but he will also offer a valuable service. Withers can revive dead party members for a fee of 200 gold coins. That's a pretty fair sum considering what he's offering.

If you're short on Scrolls of Revivify, or just don't like the poor unfortunate party member that much, you can wait until the end of the day and bring them back to the land of the living from camp. Basically, Withers is Baldur's Gate 3's way of making sure you can still enjoy important characters' storylines without too much of a barrier-to-entry, while still imbuing its combat with harsh consequences.

Alternatively, Withers also lets you hire new companions for 100 coins. These basic helpers don't have the complex storylines of the other party members, but they are useful in a fight and can be helpful for filling specific roles in your combat lineup.

Finally, Withers will let you respec your character or change your class for 100 coins. This is obviously very useful if you find yourself not enjoying your chosen class's playstyle, decide you chose the wrong subclass, or just want to try out something new!