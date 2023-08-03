Baldur's Gate 3 How to respec your character and change class

There are so many options to choose from in Baldur's Gate 3, that it's easy to make a mistake. However, lucky for you, it's really easy to respec your character and build them back up from the beginning, or change class completely.

Getting a character respec sends them back to level 1 again so you can redistribute your skills, pick a different subclass, or just revert a change you didn't like. This is best for tweaking builds and testing out different approaches to class archetypes.

Completely changing your class also resets your character to level 1, but gives them a whole new lease of life to try out a different skill set. Remember though, this doesn't affect any of your gear. So you might need to kit out your character in new armor that they're proficient with or give them a new weapon they know how to swing properly.

How to respec or change class in Baldur's Gate 3

To respec your character or change class, take a long rest and return to your wilderness camp.

Next, speak to Withers and you will have the option to pay him 100 gold to change class.

If you don't have Withers, you need to complete the quest series at the Overgrown Ruins to the southeast of the Druid Grove to add him to your camp. First, battle your way inside and defeat the bandits trying to pillage the dilapidated temple.

Then break down the door or press the secret button to enter the inner temple. From there you can find Withers' sarcophagus at the back of the Overgrown Ruins, but be warned, you have to defeat some tough skeleton warriors to enter his tomb.

Once you've spoken to Withers, you then need to take a long rest for him to appear at your camp. Speak to him there and he will offer his many useful services, of which character respecs are just one! You can also ask him to revive dead characters for you if you run out of revive scrolls.