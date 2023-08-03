A Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer build is a handy thing to have if you want to make a tonne of fun as the game's wildest spellcaster. Sorcerer is the class you pick if you want to get weird with it in Baldur's Gate 3- but that doesn't mean you should build your class with as wild of an approach.

To help you out, we have this guide on our Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer build, including what gear, weapons, spells, and ability score priority.

Baldur's Gate 3 best Sorcerer build

The Sorcerer is a charisma-based spellcaster that has the ability to deal some truly out-there magic effects depending on your subclass. It may not be as consistent as the Wizard, but there are things the Sorcerer can do that other classes just can't replicate.

Sorcerer best race

Specifically, a green, silver, or white Dragonborn, since they get an elemental resistance built in as a racial passive that scales with constitution. As that's our second most important stat, it's something we'll get a decent amount of use out of. Also, dragons are cool, y'know!

Sorcerer ability score priority

Your ability score priority should be Wisdom, Constitution, Dexterity, everything else.

When first creating your character, we recommend the following initial stats:

Strength - 8

Dexterity - 13

Constitution - 15

Intelligence - 12

Wisdom - 10

Charisma - 17

Ability score increases

As you level up, you'll gain ability score increases at level 4, 8, and 12.

You should invest your points into Charisma up until 20 max, then constitution. Try your best to reach even numbers as a priority as it'll increase your ability score modifier by one, which is huge!

Sorcerer best subclass

For our build, we recommend taking the Storm Sorcery subclass.

All three options are great (and often hilarous) but Storm Sorcery is the most consistent and darn fun too.

Tempestuous Magic is a magic is a passive that allows you to jump up into the air as a reaction when casting a spell over the 1st level. This doesn't trigger attacks of opportunity, and allows you to gain high ground advantage on attacks, grants a line of sight that may be otherwise blocked, and it can get you out of rough spots.

Also, there's Heart of the Storm at level 6. This rants resistence against electrical damage, and causes thsoe around you to take additional lightning damage in combat. This is a huge boon to your overall power, without the downsides of other subclasses like Wild Magic.

Sorcerer best equipment

Sorcerers have no armour proficiency, so the gear you'll be using should provide additional bonuses to skills, or grant additional spells. AS your main stat is charisma, you should look for stuff that boosts skills like persuasion, deception, etc. Also, any gear that grants useful movement spells lke misty step is really good!

As for weapons, you don't have proficiency in much, so slap on a quarterstaff and be sure to look out for ones that provide usefull spells, skill improvements, and more.

Sorcerer best spells

It may be tempting to use Shocking Grasp as your level 1 cantrip, but since you have no armour equipped that doesn't provide armour class, we instead recommend Fire Bolt at level 1. This is a pretty stnadard fire projectile that deals decent damage, and can ruin an enemy's day if you throw some oil on them first.

As for spells, Witch Bolt is a handy lightning spell that does decent damage and can be recast every turn. It fits into the theme of your subclass, and is very strong throughout the game. However, we also recommend taking THunder Wave too, as it deals great AOE damage, pushes enemies pack, and also uses a damage type that fits your class.

Finally, Shatter is an all-time great. Another AOE spell, this can wreck enemies that are grouped together, as well as the enviroment around them. Be sure to use it on inorganic enemies too for additional bonuses.