A Baldur's Gate 3 Bard build is important to figure out, as a well-built Bard can easily become the foundation to a strong party. In your journey throughout Baldur's Gate 3, a powerful Bard can take centre stage given a good understanding of its skills and tricks.

As such, we've created this Baldur's Gate 3 Bard build that'll point out the best equipment, weapons, skils and ability score investment for the class. Following this guide, you should be ready for a musical epic through the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 best Bard build

In Baldur's Gate 3, the Bard is an excellent support class able to empower their allies and ruin the day of even the game's strongest enemies. Most parties are better with a bard, able to increase the damage of your carries, keep tanks alive, and hold down dangers that would otherwise require some special attention.

Bard best race

The best race for Bard players in Baldur's Gate 3 is the High Elf.

As racial ability score bonuses aren't really a thing anymore in Baldur's Gate 3, the reason you pick High Elf is the free cantrip you get for doing so. We recommend taking Friends - as it allows you to enchant an enemy and gain advantage on charisma checks against them. As Charisma is your spell modifier, it's a good spell to have.

Bard best ability score priority

Your ability score priority should be Charisma, dex, constitution, then other stats.

When first creating your character, we recommend the following initial stats:

Strength - 8

Dexterity - 15

Constitution - 13

Intelligence - 12

Wisdom - 10

Charisma - 17

Ability score increases

As you level up, you'll gain ability score increases at level 4, 8, and 12.

You should invest your points into charisma up to 20, then the rest into Constitution.

Bard best subclass

For our build, we recommend taking the College of Lore subclass.

This allows you to debuff enemies with the spell Cutting Words, which makes an enemy deal less damage, fail checks more often, and miss more. With this subclass you are firmly slotting yourself into a support role, so be sure to bring party members like Lae'Zel for melee power, Gale for some ranged damage, or so on. You're still the star of the show of course, but you should be focused on letting others shine in combat.

Bard best equipment

Bards are proficient in light armour, so be sure to have that equipped at all times. This means you won't have a super high armour class, but you shouldn't really be up front and tanking damage anyway.

In terms of bonuses you're looking for, anything that increases your survivability or allows you to move around with greater ease is key.

When it comes to weapons, as a College of Lore Bard you're proficient in simple weapons, hand crossbows, as well as a variety of other specific weapons. Hand crossbows are what you'll likely be using when you're not casting spells, as you don't really want to be up close and personal for the most part.

If things do get close, a simple dagger is often good for a Bard. Bonus points if it's able to stun or crowd-control them somehow.

You can get additional spells from necklaces and rings that are always handy. Combat spells that buff allies or debuff enemies are always good, but feel free to slam in a Talk with Animals piece here to make use of your high charisma.

Bard best skills and spells

Cutting Words, as mentioned earlier, is amazing and should be used on big-issue enemies whenever possible. It's a fantastic debuff that can trivialize otherwise tricky fights.

As you level up, you get access to some absolute bangers. Hold Person is fantastic at keeping powerful enemies locked down and unable to act, leaving you free to reposition or focus on smaller threats. In the same vein, Sleep is fantastic at neutralising threats quickly in combat.

Shatter is an all-time favourite and a devastating offensive spell. Even though you're playing a support role, the ability to throw out a quick and powerful explosion of damage. Generally a great spell to have.

Finally, Enhance Ability is often that last push you need to succeed in a critical ability check or crucial attack. It's useful regardless of who you buff, so it is worth having on hand in case you're better the bank on that next big hit.