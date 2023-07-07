Baldur's Gate 3: Gale approval and romance guide

Gale Approval is key for any and all players looking to get a bit closer to their party's very own Wizard in Baldur's Gate 3, be it as a friend of for more romantic, saucy reasons. Regardless of your intentions, you'll want to play up to Gale's particular personality if you want to gain Gale's approval.

To help you do just that, we've written up a quick guide on how to gain Gale approval, listing out the narrative decisions he likes so that you can easily get him to like you a bit better. We've also written out how to romance Gale, as that's tied by the hip to the approval system in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to get Gale's approval

Before we jump into specifics, here's a quick spoiler warning for act 1 of Baldur's Gate. Also, if you're feeling really anxious about Gale approval, get into the practice of saving often throughout your playthrough. Yes, this is save scumming, and arguably a negative influence on any RPG. But, to each their own. It's your experience after all!

Gale, moreso than other characters like Lae'Zal and Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, is a kind-hearted companion. As such, any and all sympathetic and nice actions you do for people in Baldur's Gate 3 will win him over. If you're playing a pure-hearted character in Baldur's Gate 3 aiming to do good by everyone you meet, you'll likely have an easier time getting Gale to like you than the dastardly rogues and cold-hearted players going through the game.

He has a good sense of humour, and will often respect any dialogue options you pick that saves the lives of others while he's in your party. As such, you'll find that many options that Shadowheart approves of will also go down well with Gale.

Gale, as a wizard, is also inquisitive when it comes to magic and the pursuit of it. Play into his curiosity when talking to him at camp or out in the world and he'll respond positively to it.

In addition, he's a big fan of anything you do to get that mind flayer tadpole out of your heads. Aside from when you are confronted by a devil and his bargin, going ahead with the plan of finding a healer and removing the tadpole will go down well with the Wizard.

How to romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Like all characters you find in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, the first opportunity you have to kick off a romance with Gale is following your rescue of Druid Halsin from the Goblin camp. Once you've finished that quest and take a long rest, you'll be thrown into a celebration with your party.

Before you get there, you'll want to get gale's affinity for you to high. You can check how they think about you by heading over to their character sheet, below the core stats. We recommend completing side quests around the game before you go ahead and free Halsin, so that you don't miss your shot to get romantic with Gale.

Once you've done so and made your way to the party, go up to Gale and engage in conversation. You'll want to make merry with Gale, then head to your bed, at which point the option to sleep with Gale will become available. Go for it, he's the bomb!