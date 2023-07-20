Baldur's Gate 3: Blighted Village cellar guide

The Blighted Village cellar is a particularly interesting side quest tucked away in the early hours of Baldur's Gate 3. Through exploring the settlement, you'll come across a cellar tucked away beneath an apothecary shop. Inside, there are numerous puzzles, including a hidden door and a talking mirror you must get past.

In this guide, we'll take you through the entire process of finding the cellar, and making it through the various puzzles found within. At the end there's a special prize that goes beyond just a fancy sword or helmet, so it's well worth doing in every playthrough.

Where is the Blighted Village cellar?

The cellar can be found behind the counter in the abandoned apothecary in the Blighted Village. Head inside the building right next to the teleportation point, and you should find it quickly!

A wooden hatch hidden at the back of the room. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

Once you make your way down into the cellar, read the Healer's Note on the table nearby. Once you've done so, make your way to the large wooden bookcase on the north side of the room. Behind this bookcase is a hidden door, which you must reveal by moving this bookcase.

To do so, make your way to the pile of wooden boxes to the left of the Bookcase. Behind these boxes, is a lever. Interacting with this level will automatically move the bookcase and allow you to proceed further into the cellar.

Behind the boxes! | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

Once you're through, you'll reach a room filled with wooden coffins. Inside these coffins are skeletons, that will run around and break other skeletons out if not killed quick enough. It's not a particularly difficult fight, but it is one you can avoid if you wish.

The only coffin you need to open is located to the north side of the room, in the sunlight. Open it, and you will find another book, which you should read.

With the skeletons dealt with and a book discovered, make your way to the south side of the room and you'll find a mirror. Talk to it!

It won't let you pass, unless you convince it that you're a friend of its master! To get through, you'll have to answer a series of questions correctly. If you get any wrong, the mirror will summon a flaming orb that will travel around the coffin room and explode in several places. This will free several skeletons from their resting places if you haven't fought them yet, and deal a lot of damage to your party, so it's not a good idea to mess this up!

The answers you should give the mirror are as follows. Note that you must read the doctors note in the first cellar room and the book in the coffin room to be able to say all of these:

Yes, an ally! I'm an ally of your master's.

Szass Tam is a foul, wretched creature.

I read a doctor's jounrlai - he used Balsam to treat a wound.

I want to remove the worm from my head

Once you give those answers, the mirror will let you pass into the hidden sanctum beneath the Blighted Village. There's a few smaller treasures inside you should grab, but the most important prize is trapped behind a locked door.

This door is trapped though. Be sure to disarm any and all traps in front and behind the door, so you can avoid gettign burnt to bits as you enter. If you are locked in, you can fidn a key on the outside of the door to bust yourself out.

Inside is your final reward. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

Inside is a Necromancer's Tome. You can read it yourself, or give it to a companion. It's quite important, but you won't see the fruits from it until Act 2 and beyond.

Looking for more Baldur's Gate 3 guides? Check out our pieces on How to open the Ancient Door in the Overgrown Ruins, or even a Gale romance guide.