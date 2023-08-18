Baldur's Gate 3 Stained-glass window Puzzle: Ceremonial Weapon positions

In the dilapidated halls of Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur's Gate 3, you find a giant stained-glass window decorated with images of Dawnmasters, the high priests of the Lathanderian order.

In the four corners of the room, you see four plinths. On one plinth there’s an illuminated Ceremonial Sword, hinting that you need to find three more items for the other plinths to make something cool happen.

Here’s where you find all three other Ceremonial Weapons for the stained-glass window puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3!

Where to find the Ceremonial Mace

The Ceremonial Mace is found in the rodent-like hands of a Kobold looter on the ground floor of the Rosymorn Monastery.

These explosive pests are drunk on strong wine, meaning they burst into flames if you defeat them with fire damage. Throw a fireball or explosive item if you want to take them all out quickly.

Where to find the Ceremonial Battleaxe

The Ceremonial Battleaxe is found behind the glowing enchanted door down the hall from the stained-glass window.

To gain access, either pick the lock on the door and break down the furniture inside with spells or weapons, or climb through the broken window next to the plinths in the stained-glass window room and clamber over the balcony.

Either way, defeat the Guardian of Faith inside to claim the Battleaxe. It will attack anything inside the glowing ring, so make your attacks count before it retaliates.

Where to find the Ceremonial Warhammer

The Ceremonial Warhammer is found on the roof of Rosymorn Monastery. Climb the knotted roots to reach the rooftop area, then engage the giant eagles in conversation.

If you can speak to animals, you will be able to try a persuasion or intimidation check, whereas you can try an animal handling check if you can’t.

Either way, the aggressive eagles won’t let you take the warhammer without starting a battle.

If you do fight them, try to take the mother out quickly before she can call for reinforcements, which makes the fight much more difficult with many more enemies.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to fight, enlist the help of a character who can summon a mage hand. Hide far away from the eagles and summon a mage hand. Then have the hand, which is invisible, go into the next and perform a throw action on the Ceremonial Warhammer.

Have the hand throw it somewhere you can pick up without antagonising the eagles and while they will dispel the hand almost as soon as it’s spotted, if you hide far enough away your main party won’t be pulled into the fight. You can then sweep in and grab the Warhammer before they notice.

How to solve the stained-glass window puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3

With all of the Ceremonial Weapons now in-hand, return to the stained-glass window and interact with the four plinths to learn which corresponds to which Dawnmaster.

Then place the weapons in the following order:

Ceremonial Sword = Welkinglory

Ceremonial Mace = Stockhold

Ceremonial Warhammer = Seed

Ceremonial Battleaxe = Vaseid

Each weapon should glow with light once it’s placed correctly, and once all four are seated a secret hatch opens revealing the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

If you haven’t received it already, you now get the marked quest to find the Blood of Lathander, which you can continue with inside of Creche Y’llek.