A Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build is a nice thing to have for any green thumb looking to dive paw first into Baldur's Gate 3. A fabulous casting class, it's key to make sure you build your class with strong roots before you shoot off into the later parts of the game.

This guide will take you through our Baldur's Gate 3 druid build so you know what gear, spells, ability score priority and subclass to take.

Baldur's Gate 3 best Druid build

In Baldur's Gate 3, the druid is all about using the power of nature to turn the tide in combat. Whether it's through transforming into a ravaging animal, or throwing nature spells at enemies from afar, you'll be able to support your allies in a variety of interesting ways.

Druid best race

The best race for Druid players in Baldur's Gate 3 is the Dragonborn, although as you'll be spending time in animal form it doesn't really matter.

We pick the Dragonborn as the resistances are nice, and the ability to shoot out a breath attack can come in handy surprisingly often if you're knocked out of your animal form in combat. We went with green - poison breath fit with the nature theme for us - but you can pick whichever you like.

Druid ability score priority

Your ability score priority should be Wisdom, Constitution, then everything else.

When first creating your character, we recommend the following initial stats:

Strength - 10

Dexterity - 14

Constitution - 14

Intelligence - 8

Wisdom - 17

Charisma - 12

Ability score increases

As you level up, you'll gain ability score increases at level 4, 8, and 12.

You should invest your points into Wisdom up until 20, then throw everything else into Constitution.

Druid best subclass

For our build, we recommend taking the Circle of the Moon subclass.

This subclass focuses into the animal shapeshifting part of the druid's kit, as it's a versatile and powerful part of the druids arsenal, and allows you to shift your form depending on the situation in combat. It's also fun y'know, to turn into a big bear and maul someone.

Perhaps more importantly is it doesn't punish you for your companion choices. Need a frontline tank to support Gale, Astarion, and Shadowheart? Maybe slap it in bear form and invest a bit more into constitution. Just want to damage folks? You're a wolf now.

Druid best equipment

Druids are proficient in medium armour, so you should equip that whenever possible to make use of the higher AC than the light armour alternative. Look out for gear that increases your nature skill, or provides some bons to your druid abilities. The Grove in Act 1 is a great place to find weapons and armour that does exactly this.

Speaking of, your proficient in a number of various melee and ranged weapons as a Druid. As you'll hopefully be in animal form for the majority of fights, we recommend taking something a tad defensive for occasions when you're ripped out of it. A shield and mace works wonders! Failing this, a quarterstaff can't do you wrong.

Druid best spells

Druids have a lot of rad spells available, many of which are brilliant throughout the game. As a Circle of the Moon druid, we'll focus mostly on the powerful shapeshifting spells available.

If you're in bear form, you'll be able to roar to taunt enemies around you. A natural tanking ability, that should allow you to take control of any dangerous combat encounter.

Shapeshiting into a badger is also amazing, as you can burrow underground and knock enemies prone. If you don't know, enemies being knocked prone makes it drastically easier to hit them even if they have high armour class, so this is brilliant regardless of your team comp.

Finally, shapeshifting into a wolf allows you to use Exposing Bite, which grants the next attack against the affected enemy advantage. Brilliant when paired with another powerful DPS character.