Baldur's Gate 3: Where to find the Blood of Lathander

While divine intervention doesn’t always go as planned in Baldur's Gate 3, taking the power of a god into your own hands is always going to be a powerful boon. The Blood of Lathander is a mighty relic derived from the lord of light and the sun, Lathander.

Taking the form of an indomitable mace, the Blood of Lathander’s searing light blinds your enemies and can form a sunbeam capable of melting through swathes of monsters and even make short work of bosses.

To find the Blood of Lathander you must first complete a difficult puzzle and go through a complicated process to track it down. But even after all of that, it’s incredibly easy to walk straight past its hiding place.

Here’s everything you need to do to turn this legend into a reality for your party.

Where to find the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Blood of Lathander is found in a secret passageway in the Inquisitor’s Chamber in the Githyanki Creche.

To even gain access to this area you must first complete the bulk of the story missions within the Creche, ultimately deciding how you want your relationship with the Githyanki establishment to proceed.

But before you even step foot inside Creche Y’llek, there’s a vital step you must take first: securing the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

How to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Outside the Creche in the Rosymorn Monastery area, you find a conspicuous stained-glass window on the upper floor of the building.

It shows four priests of Lathander wielding different objects, with each seemingly corresponding to a plinth in the four corners of the room.

To solve this puzzle, you need to find and replace the other three items in the correct positions.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

First, you likely already have the ceremonial mace. It’s held by one of the Kobold looters downstairs.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Second, the ceremonial battleaxe is found behind the enchanted door, watched by a Guardian of Faith. Either pick the lock on the door or climb through the eastern window in the stained-glass window room to gain access to the Guardian of Faith.

Defeat them and grab the axe.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Finally, on the roof of the Monastery you find a giant eagle’s nest. Inside the nest is the ceremonial warhammer. You can either fight the eagles or pass an animal handling check to make them back off. You can also persuade them if you can talk to animals.

However, if you try to take the hammer, the eagles will always attack.

If you don’t want to fight the eagles and have a character who can summon a mage hand, hide around a corner far away from the nest, then summon a mage hand.

Walk just the mage hand, which is invisible until it takes an action, over to the nest and have it throw the warhammer somewhere you can collect it without triggering the eagle attack. The mage hand will be attacked and dispelled by the eagles, but your party will be far enough away that the battle ends immediately.

Grab the hammer and return to the stained-glass window. The sword belongs to Welkinglory, the Mace to Stockhold, the Warhammer to Seed and the Battleaxe to Vaseid.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Placing each of the items (by dragging them onto the plinth from your inventory screen), in that order opens a secret compartment which contains the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

Collecting the Blood of Lathander

With the Crest in your possession, progress through Creche Y’llek until the point you reach the Inquisitor’s Chamber and have free reign to walk around.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

On the western side of the room (check the compass in the top-right corner of the screen), you should see two statues you can rotate by passing an athletics check. Face the left-hand statue west and the right-hand statue east, corresponding to the riddle about the rising and setting sun.

This opens a secret passageway. Enter and transition to the new area.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Inside, shoot the energy source on the left of the barrier to continue.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Next, disarm the trap on your left if you wish, then go around the back of it, into the wall and jump across the rocks. Then shoot the energy source in front of you.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

In the next room, disarm the trap again then shoot the energy source off the side of the cliff on the opposite side of the room.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Continue on and up the stairs, then interact with the crest panel. Slot your Dawnmaster’s Crest and you can claim the legendary Blood of Lathander!

It has many incredible abilities, including saving you from death once per long rest and blinding evil enemies that stand close to you.

But on top of being a solid melee option, its Sunbeam evocation spell is brilliant. Firing in a huge area that can hit multiple enemies, it also has a good chance of dealing a massive amount of damage - enough to overwhelm most enemies at this point in the game, even bosses!