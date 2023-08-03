Baldur's Gate 3 How to save Shadowheart from the mindflayer pod

Right at the start of Baldur's Gate 3, as you make your way through the mind flayer ship towards the helm, you hear a thumping inside a mind flayer pod. A woman called Shadowheart is trapped inside.

Despite Lae'zel's protestations, it doesn't seem like the right thing to do to leave her, does it? However, the technology of the pod is literally alien to you - how will you save her?

At this early stage of the game it can be confusing as to what to do and where to go, so here's how to save Shadowheart from the mind flayer pod.

How to save Shadowheart from the mind flayer pod

To save Shadowheart, inspect the touch console next to her pod. If you pass a check, you can ascertain that there’s a slot in it, but either way it won't open.

Next, head out the back of the room, through the door next to the pod, not across from it. Rather than forward to the helm, this leads to a side room.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

You can interact with the pod here if you wish, but it's optional. Right as you enter, take the golden key from the body in front of you for some loot later.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

But at the back of the room is another bloody corpse of a thrall. Inspect their body and take the eldritch rune from their pockets.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Return to the central room with the mind flayer pod and Shadowheart. Across from the pod, in the bottom left corner, is an elaborate reliquary. With the key in hand, interact with the reliquary to open it. Inside, you find some loot you can stash before opening the pod.

However, with the right equipment now in your possession, slot the rune and despite the reservations of your character, you can will the pod to open. This saves Shadowheart, the Cleric, and adds her to your party for the fights ahead.

Her immediate friction with the other member of your party teaches you something important about Baldur’s Gate 3: you’ll never please everyone. Continue forward towards the helm for your next adventure!