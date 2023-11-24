This Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you grab some sassy medieval hotpants for Astarion this Black Friday

Black Friday may be all about spending money, but sometimes the best things in life are free, as this new Baldur's Gate 3 mod proves by allowing you to give one of the game’s iconic characters some equally iconic new shorts.

There are plenty of great BG3 mods out there that can help to ensure your party will look very fly as they take care of their little tadpole problem and get up to all kinds of other wacky hijinks. After all, what would you expect from the community that spent a good few months begging Larian to give them a magic mirror via which they could spend hours preening and pruning their Tav?

That said, the latest work of modder Sakusakus takes things to a whole new level. Dubbed ‘Art Thou Nasty’, it adds a pair of custom Renaissance/Medieval-style hotpants that have that very phrase emblazoned across their rump into the game as an equippable rare armour item.

Inspired by a real life pair of hotpants from Etsy, these bizarre bloomers come with an armour class of eleven and the remedial rhymes passive, ensuring their wearer will gain four temporary hit points every time they inspire an ally using bardic inspiration. More importantly, they also allow this person to show off their legs in a manner that could easily give a devout cleric a heart attack.

According to Sakusakus, the pants currently only fit one of the game’s male body types, with this seemingly being the one used by Astarion, meaning that you’ll probably end up with some clipping issues if you give them to anyone else (Gale and Lae’zel come to mind, I don’t know why). The modder also recommends that you use Eralyne and Wayden’s ‘Transmog Enhanced’ to “combine [the pants] with your favourite armour set”.

Before you can do that, though, you’ll need to grab them via Baldur’s Gate 3’s famous tutorial chest, which you can summon with help from this mod.

If these pants have inspired you to fire up BG3 for the first time in a little while, you can check out all of the changes enacted by its latest hotfix here, or take a look at the physical deluxe edition of the game Larian recently revealed.