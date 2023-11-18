Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix addresses Gale’s romance scene, several bugs, visual issues, more

A new hotfix is available for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing several bugs, visual issues and blockers.

One of the issues fixed is Gale's romance scene. Apparently, it was playing in what looked like "some kind of black void," but with Hotfix 11, the "ambience is restored." That's good news.

Speaking of romance, kissing animations for Astarion are still messed up, but the development team is currently working on a fix.

You can look over the entire list of fixes below.