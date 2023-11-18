Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix addresses Gale’s romance scene, several bugs, visual issues, more
The ambience has been restored.
A new hotfix is available for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing several bugs, visual issues and blockers.
One of the issues fixed is Gale's romance scene. Apparently, it was playing in what looked like "some kind of black void," but with Hotfix 11, the "ambience is restored." That's good news.
Speaking of romance, kissing animations for Astarion are still messed up, but the development team is currently working on a fix.
You can look over the entire list of fixes below.
- You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
- Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
- Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.
- Fixed Gale's romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
- Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
- The Cursed Skulls in Jannath's Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
- Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur's Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
- Fixed some visual artifacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under Alfira suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.
- Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where a companion's camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn't trigger during a previous night.