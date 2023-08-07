Baldur's Gate 3: Where to find Infernal Iron for Dammon

In Baldur's Gate 3, to keep the Hellion’s heart ticking away like it should you not only need to find Infernal Iron but a capable smith who can shape it into something useful as well.

Luckily for your party, you have likely already met someone with just the right talents, Dammon, the tiefling blacksmith sheltering at the Grove with the other refugees.

To both keep Karlach alive and give her a power boost as well, you need to track down some Infernal Iron to service the engine in her chest, then bring it back to Dammon so he can make it ready to be installed.

Make sure you complete this first part of the quest while you are in the process of rescuing Halsin, and before you push off into new areas past the Mountain Pass. You will meet Dammon again in the city of Baldur’s Gate, if he and the rest of the tieflings survive their journey to make it there, of course.

Where to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dammon is found in The Hollow, the area in the corner of the druids’ grove, where you first recruit Wyll, spoke to Zorru about the Githyanki Creche and found your belongings in the thieves’ den.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Dammon is tending his shop along the cave wall, and has some decent stock as well as being able to help with Karlach.

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

The easiest place to find Infernal Iron is in Dror Ragzlin’s treasure room in the Goblin Camp.

Make your way into the settlement however you wish, then in the furthest room at the back you will find Dror Ragzlin, the goblin king, in his throne room.

You can either fight all of the goblins if you’re trying to save the grove that way, or you can simply pickpocket the key from Dror Ragzlin’s pocket.

Infernal Iron is rare and easy to miss! | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Walk up the stairs behind his throne, then look for a locked gate. Behind this gate, which is unlocked with Dror Ragzlin’s key, you find a whole heap of treasure as well as some Infernal Iron!

If you’re siding with the goblins or don’t want to start a fight for any reason, you can always lockpick the gate, which should be easy with a rogue character or Astarion in your party.

With the Infernal Iron in hand and Karlach in your party, return to Dammon in The Hollow. After a lengthy conversation, he will agree to service Karlach’s heart and get to work with the Infernal Iron.

It’s not long before the procedure is finished, and Karlach is of course grateful for your effort.

Dammon tells you to keep a lookout for more Infernal Iron and to catch up with him in Baldur’s Gate to continue servicing Karlach’s heart. But until then, you’re all set!