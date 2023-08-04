Baldur's Gate 3 How to save Sazza, the goblin Prisoner

One of the most interesting things about Baldur's Gate 3 is how it lets you interact with different factions almost without judgement. One such encounter is with Sazza, the Goblin Prisoner in the Druid Grove. Where most games would lock you into one choice or another based on the dialogue choices you make, in Baldur's Gate 3 you can lead characters on to your advantage.

You find Sazza in a prison cell, goading the Tieflings who lost a friend during the raid.

If you're playing an evil character, this is a great opportunity to undermine the druids and introduce yourself to the Goblin Camp. Otherwise, Sazza is a useful stooge you can use to gain easy access to the goblin stronghold without a fight - one that's easily dealt with once she's outlived her usefulness.

How to save Sazza, the Goblin Prisoner in Baldur's Gate 3

After you overhear the conversation between Sazza and her Tiefling captors, Arka and Memnos, make your way into the prison and intervene in the argument.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Step in front of the crossbow and good-aligned members of your party will approve. Arka thanks you for stopping her from doing something rash if you speak to her afterwards, but this also lets you engage Sazza in conversation herself.

First, she can give you some interesting insight into the nature of The Absolute that you’ll be hearing a lot about, but you can also offer to free her from the cage in return for her putting in a good word with the rest of the Goblins.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

If you want to take this route, make sure you have some Thieves’ Tools and choose a character with high dexterity (like Astarion) to pick the lock on the cell. You do this by right-clicking on the door.

With the cell door open, speak to Sazza again and tell her you’re ready to go. You now need to sneak out of the Grove with her in tow, so make a save game here so you can reload if anything goes wrong.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

After she joins the party as a temporary member, lead Sazza straight forward and out towards the Grove exit. Take the middle path past where the children are training with the target dummies and you should get out without a hitch. If you’re caught by any of the refugees, it’s just a matter of passing a quick speech check to convince them there’s nothing to see here.

On the outside of the Grove, head west towards the Goblin Camp. A short way along the road she’ll break off from your party and strike on ahead.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

You next meet up with her at the entrance to the camp. Here she will blag your passage into the fortress without having to pass any further checks (they’re quite tough otherwise).

Image credit: Larian/VG247

To complete the quest, find Sazza speaking to her mistress, the Drow warrior Nightwarden Minthara. In the conversation, Minthara will ask you to attack the Druids along with her raiding party - and Sazza will try to betray you. Whatever you plan to actually do, go along with what Minthara says and get her to spare Sazza and you will complete Sazza’s quest, and get a little loot to boot, when it finishes.

Lucky for you, this is right next to where you find Halsin, the Head Druid. So you can either start a big fight with the goblins from here or nip off to save him next.