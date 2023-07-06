Where to find thieves tools in Baldur's Gate 3? It's an important question, as you'll be running into dozens - maybe even hundreds - of locked doors and chests. In order to crack them open, you'll need to track down some thieves tools.

This guide will take you to the first set of theives tools you'll be able to find in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as point to how to go about busting open locks in game. There's more that goes into lockpicking than meets the eye.

Where to find thieves tools in Baldur's Gate 3?

The moment you wake up on the beach in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, following the mindflayer ship crash, proceed down the beach towards the Overgrown Ruins teleport point. Along the coast by the water, you'll see several wooden boxes.

Right at the start of the game proper. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

Inside one of these boxes, past the small wooden pier, you'll find a set of thieves tools inside. Pick these up and keep them on you at all times, they're an incredibly useful tool in Baldur's Gate 3.

Now that you have them, you can try out your lockpicking skills on the Overgrown Ruins locked door next to these boxes and the teleport point. It's a high difficulty roll though, so it's only worth trying if you have high dexterity or if Astarion is in your party!

How could you not bring them along. | Image credit: Larian

Failing that, there's a locked box on a wagon on the other side of the crashed mindflayer ship nearby. Once you enter the ship and kill the intellect devourers, proceed through the ship and out the otherside. You'll find a much larger pier, as well as the wagon with a locked box nearby. Fun fact, there's also another set of thieves tools in another box by this wagon - the game is basically making sure you can give these locks a crack, regardless of which direction you head first.

How to lockpick doors and chests in Baldur's Gate 3

Now that you have some thieves tools, how do you actually lockpick? On PC, by hovering your mouse over locked chests and doors, you'll see a lock symbol appear on your cursor. This indicates it's locked, and requires picking. Note, if it's red, that means you'll be lockpicking someone's belongings and potentially could get in trouble for stealing. Be careful - unless you're into that sort of stuff!

Once you've identified a locked object, right click to open up the sub menu. You should see an option to lockpick within.

Picking any lock requires a dexterity roll, specifically a sleight of hand roll! As such, lockpicking attempts should only really be attemtped by characters with high dexterity (ideally those with a proficiency in sleight of hand), not your average barbarian or mage with low Dex stats.

If you're not a sus Dex user, consider Astarion. This handsome sketchy boy is a Rogue, and as such is dead handy at picking locks and sneaky stuff. You can always pass them the thieves tools and swap over to them before making lockpicking attempts - there's little to no downside to doing so.