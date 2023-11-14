Baldur's Gate 3's director is already teasing that Larian's next game will aim to "push boundaries"

Baldur's Gate 3 has pretty much taken the gaming world by storm this year, and, with it now primed to potentially take home a lot of hardware at The Game Awards, the game’s director has suggested that this success is encouraging Larian to aim high with its future projects.

Given that the masses have fallen in love with its wonderful cast of companions and beautifully bizarre speedrunning community, it’d take a bold person to begrudge the studio behind BG3 taking some time to bask in the glory of its accomplishments. Though, it seems like Larian founder Swen Vincke already has his sights set on the future.

In response to a Tweet highlighting the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated for a whole host of categories at The Game Awards, Vincke wrote: “This is a real honour, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little ‘niche rpg’ make such waves is very motivating.”

He went on to add: “I wish I could tell you about our next big game, but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it.”

This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little "niche rpg" make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I'm very excited about it. https://t.co/b6fBssUF7n — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 14, 2023

Naturally, we don’t currently have any info about what this potentially boundary-pushing upcoming title could be, but assuming it turns out to be related to either the Divinity or Baldur’s Gate series, odds are CRPG fans are in for a treat.

Until then, you’ll just have to stick to cheering the game on in its quest to take home all eight of the awards it’s in the running for, diligently checking Twitter for updates on the Xbox version of it, and, most importantly, tuning into the highly amusing Twitch streams of its voice actors.

There’s also now a bear sex speedrun there that would fill up multiple hours of your life if you were to watch it several times. Just make sure you’re not going to receive any unwelcome visits around its climax, or you may have some explaining to do.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to fight it out for the title of Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Starfield wasn’t nominated in that category, a development which doesn’t seem to have surprised hardcore fans of Bethesda’s RPG.