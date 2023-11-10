Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Series S issues being ironed out, getting "very close now"

Larian Studios is making headway with the Xbox Series S version of Baldur's Gate 3.

According to the studio's founder and CEO, Swen Vincke, there is still some work left to do on the game for Series S, but it's getting "very close."

Baldur's Gate 3 Opening Cinematic

"Got a nice present from our engineers," said Vincke on X. "Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back. I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now."

As mentioned previously, the Xbox delay was due to issues getting split-screen co-op to work on Series S. Because Microsoft requires parity between the Series X and Series S, Larian was unable to provide a release date for the Xbox version until split-screen worked on Series S.

However, Microsoft worked with Larian on the issue, and now BG3 can be released on Xbox Series X when ready, but Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, as reported in August.

"All improvements will be there, with split-screen co-op on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series," said Vincke at the time.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released on August 3 for PC and is coming to PS5 on September 6. A release date for Xbox Series X/S has yet to be shared.