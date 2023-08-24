Baldur's Gate 3 will release for Xbox this year, but it will be missing a key feature on Xbox Series S

Larian Studios has found a way to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S this year, thanks to a concession from Microsoft.

As mentioned in many of our BG3 news articles, the Xbox delay was due to issues getting split-screen co-op to work on Series S. Because Microsoft requires parity between the Series X and Series S, Larian was unable to provide a release date for the Xbox version until split-screen worked on Series S.

Baldur's Gate 3 launch trailer.

Microsoft worked with Larian on the issue, but it seems there hasn't been much headway as the game will now be released for the consoles, although without the split-screen feature on Series S.

"Super happy to confirm that after meeting {Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time," said Larian Studios CEO and founder, Swen Vincke on Twitter.

"All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."

Baldur's Gate 3 was released on August 3 for PC and is coming to PS5 on September 6. A release date for Xbox Series X/S was not provided as of press time, but at least it's coming sometime this year.