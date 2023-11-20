Best Baldur's Gate 3 Wyll build

Wyll is, regrettably, one of Baldur's Gate 3's most overlooked companions, and perhaps the least-used or understood of the origin characters. Whether it's a reluctance to cause drama by partying him up with Karlach, or the fact that Gale's in-your-face good humour meant the spellcaster slot in your team was already filled by the time Wyll arrived, the chances are you're not quite sure how poor well-meaning Wyll fits into your party composition.

To help you make the most of his companionship, we've written up this quick Baldur's Gate 3 Wyll build that covers his best spells, equipment, weapons, ability score spreads, and more.

Baldur's Gate 3 best Wyll build

It's possible to build Wyll as a pure DPS character, but as a spellcaster, he's well-positioned to fill a role that's a powerful mix of offensive and defensive in combat. With the right build, Wyll can deal a lot of damage while still providing effective support to the rest of the party.

Wyll ability priorities

Strength - 8

Dexterity - 13

Constitution - 14

Intelligence - 13

Wisdom - 10

Charisma - 17

Wyll's high Charisma is useful for the purposes of this build, but it's a very good idea to respec some of his Constitution and Intelligence into Dexterity at your earliest opportunity. Charisma and Dexterity (in that order) should be your priorities when increasing Wyll's abilities upon levelling up, too.

Wyll best subclass

As a Warlock, Wyll's subclass is locked in at Level 1 and therefore isn't under your control as part of the character creator/level up screen, although you can ask Withers to respec him. However, Wyll is a rare BG3 companion who is actually aligned by default with a subclass that suits his optimum build: specifically, The Fiend.

If you do choose to respec Wyll, however, The Great Old One subclass makes for a strong alternative, especially if you're interested in building Wyll with a strong DPS focus.

Either way, at Level 3, choose Pact of the Blade. Not only does this work canonically for Wyll, but it allows him to summon a magical melee weapon, or bind his magical powers to an existing melee weapon.

Multiclassing Wyll

Like any character you're building for combat, Wyll can benefit from taking a few levels of the Fighter class, and you can't really go wrong with even a level or two to give him a dedicated melee fighting style.

However, if you want to go all-in on the spell slinging, multiclassing with Sorcerer instead opens up a range of possibilities for improving Wyll's damage-dealing in a build that's still purely magic-oriented (which I think is a bit more interesting, though of course that's a matter of preference).

The Sorcerer's Draconic Bloodline subclass pairs excellently with The Fiend, and allows you to specialise in one high-damage spell aligned with an element of your choice. A combined Warlock/Sorcerer build respectively further bolsters Wyll's ability to act as both DPS and support during battle, so the balance of your levels can be geared towards which role you prefer for him, while keeping him decently equipped for both.

Wyll best equipment

While this build for Wyll is primarily focused on spellcasting, don't ignore Wyll's excellent melee capabilities. As the Blade of Frontiers, he has a proficiency with rapier weapons that you ought to be taking advantage of, especially since most high-damage spells need to be cast from a distance. While it's hard to get hold of, the Infernal Rapier is as appropriate for him as it sounds, and indeed is a potential reward for completing his companion quest. It adds a +1 to Wyll's Spell Save DC while wielded, as well as granting the Melee Caster passive, which forces enemies to roll on their Spellcasting Ability Modifier rather than their Dex Modifier upon attacking.

Wyll is only proficient in Light Armour, but if you're willing to leave him a little more exposed in regular clothing, you can equip the Potent Robe — gained in Act 2 after successful completion of the Moonlight Towers rescue mission — which adds Wyll's Charisma modifier as extra damage to any Cantrips he casts. It also grants Wyll temporary hit points equal to his Charisma modifier, which goes some way to making up for his unarmoured vulnerability; you can also use magic to increase his AC (see below).

The Arcane Synergy gear set (made up of the Diadem and the Ring, both lootable from the Githyanki Creche) is especially useful for Wyll, allowing him to deal extra damage to an enemy based on his Spellcasing Ability Modifier after inflicting a condition.

Wyll best skills

As a Warlock, Wyll gets Level 1 access to Eldritch Blast, an infamously cool D&D offensive spell and absurdly powerful to have unlocked at such an early stage of the game. At Level 2 you can take Agonising Blast and Repelling Blast, both of which bolster the power of Eldritch Blast in different ways. (Agonising increases damage based on your Charisma modifier, while Repelling pushes enemies back when the Blast hits them.) Naturally, it's worth taking both modifications when they become available.

When choosing offensive spells for Wyll, it's really a matter of your preference! Spells that cause Fire and Radiant damage both feel quite appropriate for him, so I have a strong preference for taking Flame Strike at Level 5 for example, but it's really a case of the damage type(s) you want to focus on him inflicting; you can't go wrong. Meanwhile, if you want to give Wyll some support-oriented spells, Hold Person and, at higher levels, Hold Monster can be useful for crowd control in combat, allowing the DPS to get potentially several free hits in while an enemy is immobilised.

Since this build calls for Wyll to ideally go unarmoured, his armour spells are also quite important. At Level 5 you should take the Armour of the Shadows Eldritch invocation, which allows Wyll to cast Mage Armour without expending a spell slot. Mage Armour adds a magical protective force to the target, granting an AC of 13 + their Dexterity modifier; Wyll can cast this on himself or another party member, provided that they are not wearing physical armour. (Incidentally, this can come in very handy if you're following our Karlach build and have her on Wyll's team!)

If you've been spending a lot of time with Wyll recntly, you might have developed a bit of a soft-spot for the good old Blade of Frontiers. In that case, you might appreciate a look at our Baldur's Gate 3 Wyll approval and romance guide.