Back 4 Blood's Tunnels of Terror DLC brings a new co-op mode, more challenging Ridden, and new Cleaners

Today, Turtle Rock and Warner Bros. gave us a good look at the first add-on for Back 4 Blood. Dubbed Tunnels of Terror, this DLC marks the zombie shooter's first major content drop since its launch last year.

Tunnels of Terror drops Tuesday, April 12 on all platforms. The expansion will be available as part of the game's Ultimate, and Deluxe editions. It's also included in the Annual Pass, and can be purchased separately.

As previously announced, only one person in the party needs to own the DLC for everyone else to have access to its playable content - though that does not include skins and such.

Tunnels of Terror is a big expansion that brings two new Cleaners (characters) to the game, and introduces three new Ridden (special zombies) variants. Sharice, a former firefighter, comes equipped with an axe and a couple of support passives, such as a bonus to armour plates, Trauma resistance, and a boost to team health.

Heng is the other Cleaner. He, too, wields a melee weapon - a chef's knife - and he has the ability to see gear through walls, sense Hive entrances, and allows his team to reuse accessories.

The biggest addition, however, is Ridden Hives: a new co-op activity that sends cleaners down maze-like underground tunnels. There, you'll be faced with the new Ridden variants, tight corridor fights, and platforming challenges - all for rare rewards.

Back 4 Blood is also getting a free update to coincide with the expansion's release on the same day. The highlight of this one is the No Hope difficulty, an ultra-challenging tier for players looking to flex their muscles.

We're big fans of Back 4 Blood around here. Tom was particularly impressed with how well it controls on consoles, and I came around to its card system after spending more time with it.

In our Back 4 Blood review, we awarded it 4/5 stars for its careful mix of old-school charm and modern features.