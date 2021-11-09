Back 4 Blood gets single-player, offline progression next month, new expansion in 2022

Co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood may be teeming with undead horrors, but there's plenty more life in the Turtle Rock-developed game yet.

If you're one of the 6 million-plus people who've played Back 4 Blood since launch, you'll be pleased to know that Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock have announced quite a lot of post-launch support for the popular multiplayer title.

First up, let's look to the short-term: the game is getting a patch with bug fixes, and unnamed quality of life improvements this month.

In a big new update in December, the developer has promised a suite of fixes for the game, alongside some new content to keep you shooting away at the amassing zombie army.

You can expect:

Nnew supply lines, a new Ridden practice area, and a holiday seasonal event

The introduction of a solo offline mode with campaign progression

A new card type

All-new cards

This is welcome news for those that were irritated with the way the game disables progression if you're playing in single-player. Turtle Rock promised to address those complaints, and here we are!

Then, in 2022, there's even more coming: we're getting a new difficulty level, more player cards, more corruption cards, another co-op mode, an update to melee weapons, and even more general updates that should just make the game that much nicer to play.

All of this – and everything arriving in 2021 – is completely free to anyone who owns the game (or playing via Xbox Game Pass, for example).

If you picked up the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass – which sets you back $40/£35 – you'll also be able to play Tunnels of Terror when it lands at some point in 2022. This new expansion will bring you new Cleaners and Ridden, a new activity type, new cards, exclusive cards that you can only use if you have the expansion, and new weapons, too.

Given that the developer lets everyone play the DLC, even if only the party leader owns it, lots of people will get to expereience the content on offer in the expansion when it launches – almost making certain the game will maintain its popularity way into 2022.

There are two more expansions planned for the game, but neither of those have been detailed at the time of writing. They're all aiming for a 2022 release.

If you're still obsessed with cleaning up the Ridden, you may want to check out our Back 4 Blood tips, where we talk unlocking Prepper Stash doors, sharing ammo, Supply Point farming and healing trauma and more.