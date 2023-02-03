If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THREE IS ENOUGH

Back 4 Blood studio to stop creating extra content for the game as focus shifts to new project

The game's not going anywhere, though.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Turtle Rock Studios has announced it will no longer create extra content for Back for Blood as it is switching its focus to a new project.

Speaking in a notice on the official website, the studio more or less stated the three expansions – Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood – are the only DLC to expect for the game.

Back 4 Blood - River of Blood: third expansion features 5 new chapters, a new cleaner, weapons, skins, cards, a new Ridden foe, and more.

The notice reads that since Turtle Rock is a "pretty small" studio, it doesn't have "quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content" while it creates another game.

That said, the game will continue to operate, it's just the developers will be a "bit quieter in the short-term."

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise that pits you against the Ridden, the once-human hosts of a deadly parasite.

You can also play against friends in PvP by becoming a Cleaner, one of the immune survivors with special perks, or, switch sides and play as the Ridden.

It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is currently offered on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers and available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch