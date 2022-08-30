Back 4 Blood's Children of the Worm DLC releases today

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released the second expansion to first-person co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood.

Titled Children of the Worm, the DLC features brand-new story campaign elements thrusting you into a showdown situation with a new adversary known as The Cultists, fighting for the rise of the Ridden.

To combat the new threat, the expansion introduces a new playable Cleaner Known as "Prophet" Dan. This self-proclaimed "preacher of the end times" uses his reviving abilities to provide your team a fighting chance.

The new DLC also includes eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards.

Releasing as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, or Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, it is also available as a standalone purchase. Children of the Worm follows the previously released Back 4 Blood expansion Tunnels of Terror, which is available now.

Back 4 Blood is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.