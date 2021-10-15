Back 4 Blood's first hotfix makes it so you're not running into special zombies constantly

It's only been a few days since Back 4 Blood released, and developer Turtle Rock is already addressing some of the more common concerns. The game's first hotfix, released overnight, specifically targets the spawn rate of special zombies, and makes a few tweaks to the Swarm PvP mode.

First, when playing the campaign, you may have noticed that the game can sometimes throw a lot of random special zombies at you, often at the same time. This was an issue across the various difficulties, causing a sudden difficulty spike.

The hotfix reduces the spawn rate of roaming special zombies on all three difficulty settings. "This is an attempt to address some of the concerns regarding the challenges presented by some difficulties," said the developer.

Supply Point earn rate is another area the hotfix addressed, specifically for Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder on level repeats.

The rest of the changes tackle a few imbalances in the Swarm mode, which we've included below alongside the campaign tweaks. All of these changes are already live, and do not require a patch download as they're made server-side.

Roaming special spawn rate decreased on all difficulties.

Adjusted Supply Point earning rates for Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder to better account for level repeats.

Bruisers max health reduced to 800 from 850.

Bruisers damage reduced to 15 from 20.

Bruiser Burst delay to 3 from 2.65.

Bruiser Weakspot multiplier increased to 1.65 from 1.5.

Tallboy damage increased to 20 from 15.

Hocker Projectile speed to 2500 from 3000.

Hocker Projectile cooldown to 7 from 6.

Stinger Projectile spread reduced to 20 from 30.

Stinger Projectile speed increased to 5500 from 5000.

