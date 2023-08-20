Armored Core 6 PvP is giving PS3-era vibes, and that's a good thing

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have given us a lengthy look at PvP gameplay in Armored Core 6, and it's really reminding me of the PS3 era of gaming.

I think a lot of people might see the words "this reminds me of a PS3 game," and feel fear in their heart, but please trust me when I say that with the highest amount of affection. On Friday (August 18), Bandai Namco held a livestream showcase that gave us one of our best looks at the upcoming FromSoftware game yet. Quite notably, we had a good long look at the game's PvP, and all of its fast-paced glory. And at least to me, it really looks like the kind of online multiplayer experience we haven't had since the PS3 days.

In the game's 3v3 mode, things are quite simple: two teams of three face off against each other, constantly destroying one another, until one team comes out on top. The demonstration shown off in the livestream, which starts at around 1:08:00 in the video above, is set in a snow covered mountainous area in what looks like a faux city. While the skybox looks appropriately atmospheric, the battlefield itself looks simple, and honestly, I love it.

There's no major bells and whistles to this one, it's just all about mech-on-mech action, and it reminds me of simpler times on the PS3. Online was still a new concept during the PS3's time, so most games weren't overly complicated, and as someone who hasn't played nearly as much online since then, I welcome Armored Core 6's simplicity.

We also got a look at the 1v1 mode at around 2:01:04, which looks like it might be more appealing to the Souls-heads who crave that fight to the death energy games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring provide in their respective online components.

Armored Core 6 is due out August 25, only a few short days away now, and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.