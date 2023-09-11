Armored Core 6’s first patch makes you more powerful, as three tough bosses get ‘adjusted'

FromSoftware has kicked off post-launch support for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon with the game's first major update. Patch 1.02 went live today on all platforms, and it's almost entirely focused on balance tweaks for several key weapons, and a few of the game's toughest bosses.

For weapons, the MA-J-200 Ransetsu-RF, LR-036 Curtis, RF-024 Turner, RF-025 Scudder, MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR, MG-014 Ludlow, DF-MG-02 Chang-Chen, and MA-E-210 Etsujin have all had their attack power increased, and reload times reduced.

For some, like the MA-J-200, that also extends to a buff to their rate of fire. Projectile speed for the RF-024, RF-025, MA-J-201, MG-014, DF-MG-02, and MA-E-210 has also been boosted. In fact, none of the weapons mentioned in the patch notes have been nerfed.

The patch also "adjusted certain attacks" by the bosses AAP07: Balteus, IA-13: Sea Spider, and IB-01: CEL240. You may recognise their names, because they're among the toughest bosses in Armored Core 6. We can only presume that those "adjustments" are nerfs, which is very good news for players in the early game, as Balteus, and Sea Spider are the bosses of the game's first two chapters, and they've proven to block progress for many players.

FromSoftware also revealed that the first set of balance adjustments to PvP combat is in the works, and will arrive with a future update.

The rest of the patch notes are all bug fixes, and we've included them all below: