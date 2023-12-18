Armored Core 6 is getting ranked online matches in its next update, so get ready to be utterly decimated

Good news, sweaty mech pilots, Armored Core 6 is getting ranked online matches as part of a fresh update tomorrow, so you can spend Christmas absolutely merking some poor fools.

Yup, FromSoft is dropping patch 1.05 for the game on December 19 and it features ranked online play with a leaderboard of some kind, which you’ll be able to climb up, assuming your tank build is still as effective as you remember. That said, if you’re in the mood to try a different configuration, you’re also in luck.

While we’re yet to get the full notes for the patch, we do know what its main highlight will be, with the new ranked online bits being accompanied by some “new AC parts” and “new PVP maps”. So at least you’ll have something to do while you put off diving into a battle and getting humiliated by someone who’s spent ages mastering their Spongebob-liveried mech.

Speaking of fun designs, there’s also some good news for those who like a bit of customisation, with the update adding “personalised nameplates” to the game, which’ll presumably allow you to do the mech version of your mate Bob slapping a plate that reads ‘B08S RYD’ on his BMW.

If you want a taste of what to expect from ranked battles, you can check out the trailer below, which features plenty of shots of robots flying about and doing rather nasty things to each other in classic Armored Core fashion.

— ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) December 18, 2023

Phwoar, look at them go, you just can’t wait to dive back in and see if your Zimmerman-wielding bot still has what it takes to reduce your mates to nuts and bolts, can you?

If you’re more interested in teaming up with some buddies rather than having them teach you a gladiatorial lesson, you’ll probably be glad to learn that the modder behind Elden Ring’s seamless co-op mod is currently working on one for Armored Core 6.