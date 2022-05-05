If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN

An hour of new footage for Half-Life spin-off Ravenholm has been released

The canned game from Dishonored's developer.
Footage of Arkane's Half-Life spin-off, Ravenholm, has been posted online by Noclip, the YouTube channel known for producing some really great documentaries on games.

In the hour-long footage, you are shown the build Arkane created to show the current progress of the game to Valve. This means what you see is not a finished title, but it still offers a glimpse at what might have been.

In the game, you would have played as Lieutenant Shephard from Opposing Force, and met up with a fellow by the name of Father Gregory who took refuge in an asylum that acted as an experimentation center. The building at one time in its life featured a children's hospital, so you would have found toys on the floor of the place, making it "a bit creepy."

Ravenholm was a standalone spin-off of the Half-Life games, and it’s a shame it never saw the light of day.

