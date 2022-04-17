A Half-Life 2 mod brought a Star Fox voice actor out of retirement

A Half-Life 2 mod has managed to bring back Star Fox voice actor Estelle Ellis, who played Krystal in Star Fox Adventures, and hasn't done any acting since 2005.

Half-Life 2 is a pretty good game, sure, but the most common criticism about the Valve developed title is that there just aren't enough hot blue foxes in the game, which is absolutely the truth. Thankfully, in 2017, a mod was released that replaces Alyx Vance with probably the most famous blue fox, Krystal, though only her model. Now though, modder Gagnetar is working on an update to the mod that has somehow managed to bring Estelle Ellis out of retirement, and provide a complete rework of Alyx's lines.

Over on the official fan site dedicated to the popular fox, Krystal Archive, a post was shared detailing the mod. "For that extra bit of polish, Gagnetar even took the trouble to rewrite some of the lines to fit better with Krystal as a character in the game world, rather than simply doing a word-for-word recreation," reads the post.

According to the post, there are also some other plans for the update to the mod, though details weren't shared on what these might be.

In a video posted showing off the in-progress update that you can see below, Gagnetar explained that he was able to get Ellis to reprise her role simply because he has been speaking to her on and off for years, and just decided to buy her a decent microphone.

Is this probably one of the strangest mods for Half-Life 2? Undoubtedly, yes, but it's also weirdly impressive that something like this even exists. It's a lot of work just for one mod, but hey, if you want a truly immersive Star Fox x Half-Life 2 experience, this is the one for you.