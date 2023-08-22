If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Half-Life 2 getting a modern makeover with Ray Tracing, DLSS 3, Reflex and RTX IO

An RTX Remix Project.

Half-Life 2 is getting some revamped visuals thanks to modders using Nvidia's RTX Remix.

The RTX Community Project is remastering the title, dubbed Half-Life 2 RTX, and it's in development with four of Half-Life 2's top mod teams.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is a community-made remaster of one of the highest-rated games of all time.

Using RTX Remix, Half-Life 2 RTX will feature full ray tracing, DLSS 3, Reflex, and RTX IO in a similar vein to Portal, which was given the RTX treatment last year.

Looking over the teaser trailer, the 2004 FPS definitely looks modern, rather swish, and doesn't show its age one bit.

One of the highest-rated titles of all time, Half-Life 2 earned 39 Game of the Year awards back in the day and is cited as one of the best games ever. Developed by Valve, it is the sequel to 1998's Half-Life. If you have never played it (for shame!), it stars Gordon Freeman. He is part of a resistance movement to liberate the Earth from a multidimensional alien empire called the Combine.

Originally released for Steam, eventually, it was ported to Linux, Mac, PlayStation 3, Xbox, and Xbox 360. The last count in 2011 had it sitting at 12 million copies sold.

The game was followed up by the extra level Lost Coast and the episodic sequels Episode One and Episode Two. Valve originally planned to make Episode Three but canceled it alongside other Half-Life projects. Valve did, however, see fit to release a prequel - the highly popular Half-Life: Alyx.

