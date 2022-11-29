Nvidia's Portal with RTX hits December 8, expect advanced graphics features such as DLSS 3, and more

Nvidia has shared release details for its reimagining of Portal, containing advanced graphics features such as full ray tracing, DLSS 3, and more.

Crafted by Nvidia Lightspeed Studios, you can expect accelerated performance with DLSS 3 and minimized system latency using Reflex. Upgrades also include full ray tracing, hand-crafted hi-res physically-based textures, and enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals.

Portal with RTX - 4K Nvidia DLSS 3 Comparison Video

Portal with RTX also utilizes a graphics suite with DLSS 3. GeForce 40 Series GPU users will see a 2.8X increase in performance, making the game incredibly smooth and responsive compared to native rendering. GeForce 30 series GPU users will benefit from DLSS 2.

The game will be made available as free downloadable content for existing Portal owners on December 8.