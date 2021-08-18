Among Us developer disappointed there was no collaboration with Epic on Fortnite Impostors mode

Fortnite's new Among Us-inspired mode, Impostors, went live, and staff at InnerSloth lament that Epic never asked the studio to work on a collaboration.

Fortnite Impostors is suspiciously similar to the smash-hit indie game that took the world by storm last year, Among Us. In both Fortnite's new mode and InnerSloth's international hit, teams of players work together to either eliminate everyone else or work out who’s lying.

The similarities – and the fact Epic opted to ride on the back of Among Us' success without input from the team at InnerSloth – haven't gone down particularly well with the staff at the indie studio. Granted, what Among Us did isn't particularly new, but when you look at the styling, naming convention and overall vibe of Impostors mode, it all comes off a bit sus.

Among Us community director Victoria Tran said on Twitter that "it would've been really, really cool to collab".

like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting? 😕 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I think it's just hitting me particularly hard today cause of all the bf dungeon stuff, plus this, and it hits so weirdly personal because it feels exactly like being a woman/POC in tech," Tran continued. "It feels like a powerless 'lol what's the point anymore' of making our own stories/content."

And it's not just Tran that feels that way, either. Innersloth programmer Adriel Wallick tweeted some comments, though these were a little more subtle in their approach (thanks, PC Gamer).

Anyway - just feeling pretty bummed today.



Everything in the world was already feeling insurmountable, so this was just another fun reminder of how tiny we all really are. — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) August 17, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

PC Gamer also notes that Tran said, in a reply to a Twitter DM, that InnerSloth has not worked with Epic on the mode at all "although we would have liked to, and found out about it the same time as everyone else." Apparently, Tran and her team are "working on some really cool collabs with other indie developers", at least.