All Temtem evolutions, and how to evolve your Temtem

Across Temtem, you’re expected to capture a dozen of colourful creatures and battle it out using them. You’ll not only need to capture and tame various temtems, but you’ll need to train them and devise a strong squad, too, if you want to make it past any Dojos.

Check out all the new features coming to Temtem as a part of the 1.0 launch!

Temtem might feel familiar, considering the many similarities it shares with Pokémon, but of course, some things function a little differently than what you may be used to. Evolution is one of such things; if anything, it’s easier. However, given that Temtem is only just leaving Early Access, there are still some evolutions yet to be discovered!

All in all, catching temtems and seeing them evolve is an exciting prospect, which is exactly why we’ve put together the following guide to help you evolve your new pals. In this guide, we’ve explained all known evolutions across Temtem, and how to evolve all of your beloved ‘tems.

How does evolution work in Temtem?

Evolution works similarly to Pokémon, but in case this is your first venture with taming critters and training them for battle, evolution needs various conditions to occur.

For many ‘tems, they’ll evolve once reaching a certain level. This means simply keeping them in your squad of ‘tems and using them in battles so that they can level up! This is simple, and will often happen naturally; you can also cancel the evolution process as it happens if you don’t wish for your temtem to evolve just yet.

Other ‘tems need different conditions to evolve. For example, Azuroc can only evolve while traded, meanwhile which evolution of Towly you get entirely depends on its gender, and so forth.

Fortunately, all of the evolution requirements in Temtem are relatively easy to meet with time and ‘tem training. If you’re particularly eager to evolve one of your companions, you can go about instantly evolving them using Minimonoliths, but these aren’t easy to come by.

How can I instantly evolve my Temtem?

In Temtem, an item called Minimonolith can be used to instantly evolve a temtem at any time. One of these can be found in The Highbelow, and another in the Gardens of Aztlan. For any further Minimonoliths, you can earn them as a reward from the following tasks:

Nuru Lodge Koish of the Week - A task that requires you, weekly, to capture a Koish with specific features.

- A task that requires you, weekly, to capture a Koish with specific features. Highbelow Sanctum Lair 1-3 , provided you acquired a Volgon’s egg that same week - Only available after having accepted the ‘Through a Gate, Darkly’ quest.

, provided you acquired a Volgon’s egg that same week - Only available after having accepted the ‘Through a Gate, Darkly’ quest. Postal Service - These are daily quests that can be picked up at the Uhuru or Kisiwa post office.

- These are daily quests that can be picked up at the Uhuru or Kisiwa post office. Wishing Wells - Toss WishYouWell Coins into these wells to receive rewards.

Starter Evolutions in Temtem

When you first step into the world of Temtem, you’ll meet with Professor Konstantine who presents you with three starting temtems to choose from.

We’ve explained exactly which starter is best, but the decision is ultimately up to you. Regardless, here’s what each starting temtem ultimately evolves into!

Houchic > Tental (level 29) > Nagaise (level 53)

Smazee > Baboong (level 29) > Seismunch (level 52)

Crystle > Sherald (level 30) > Tortenite (level 51)

All evolutions in Temtem, and how to evolve each Temtem

There’s plenty of temtem that need evolving with plenty of training, or even trading. That said, here’s every evolution across Temtem, and how you can evolve your favourite ‘tems.

Anahir > Anatan (after gaining 1000 TVs)

Ampling > Amphatyr (level 14)

Banapi > Capyre (level 17)

Bigu > Babawa (level 18)

Blooze > Goolder (level 25)

Broccoblin > Broccorc (level 10) > Broccolem (level 20)

Bunbun > Mudrid (level 20)

Chubee > Waspeen (level 15)

Droply > Garyo (level 20

Fomu > Wimplump (level 20)

Galvanid > Raignet (level 16)

Ganki > Gazuma (level 27)

Goty > Mouflank (level 13)

Grumvel > Grumper (level 16)

Hidody > Taifu (level 15)

Hocus > Pocus (level 17)

Hoglip > Hedgine (level 13)

Kaku > Saku (level 11)

Kalazu > Kalabyss (level 18)

Kuri > Kauren (level 16)

Lapinite > Azuroc (level 25) > Zenoreth (via trading)

Mawtle > Mawmense (level 16)

Magmis > Mastione (level 16)

Mitty > Sanbi (level 15)

Mintle > Minox (level 12) > Minothor (level 25)

Mushi > Mushook (level 20)

0b1 > 0b10 (level 15)

Occlura > Myx (level 18)

Oree > Zaobian (level 35)

Orphyll > Nidrasil (level 22)

Osuchi > Osukan (level 12) > Osukai (level 28)

Paharo > Paharac (level 7) > Granpah (level 16)

Pewki > Piraniant (level 13)

Platypet > Platox (level 20) > Platimous (level 40)

Pupoise > Loatle (level 18)

Pycko > Drakash (level 14)

Raiber > Raize (level 15) > Raican (level 40)

Reval > Aohi (level 15)

Scarawatt > Scaravolt (level 12)

Shaolite > Shaolant (level 12)

Skail > Skunch (level 17)

Smolzy > Sparzy (level 30) > Golzy (level 44)

Spriole > Deendre (level 12) > Cerneaf (level 37)

Swali > Loali (level 8)

Thaiko > Monkko (level 20)

Towly > Owlhe or Barnshe (depending on gender at level 10)

Toxolotl > Noxolotl (level 30)

Tuwai > Tukai, Turoc, Tutsu, Tuwire, Tuvine, or Tulcan depending on the shrine it is taken to

Umishi > Ukama (level 14)

Venx > Venmet (if Venx Trait is Parrier) or Ventel (if Venx Trait is Arcane Wrap)

Vulvir > Vulor (level 14) > Vulcrane (level 42)

Zephyruff > Volarend (level 22)

Which Temtem do not evolve?

Of course, as with any game about capturing creatures and nurturing them for battle, not every one of them evolves. Some temtems are incredibly strong as is, and others… well… they’re cute, I guess.

Adoroboros

Akranox

Arachnyte

Chimurian

Cycrox

Gorong

Gyalis

Hazrat

Innki

Kinu

Koish

Maoala

Mimit

Momo

Nessla

Oceara

Pigepic

Rhoulder

Saipat

Shuine

Tateru

Tyranak

Valash

Valiar

Vulffy

Volgon

Yowlar

Zizare

That's how you evolve your critters across Temtem, but have you chosen your starter yet, or put together a strong squad? Here's our guide to the best starter to choose, and which temtems to collect first!