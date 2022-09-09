If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Temtem: How to complete Postal Service quests

Don't forget to finish off your dailies!
Temtem is the colourful, airborne realm where tamers capture various monsters and train them to battle. It likely sounds familiar, considering the game shares a lot of similarities with Pokémon, but Temtem is also an MMO; something that Pokémon could benefit from one day, who knows?

Here are some tips and tricks for Temtem, courtesy of publisher Humble Games!

Either way, collecting a combination of cute and cursed creatures is fun, but what other tasks can you embark on? Well, aside from the main story quests, players can take on side quests under the guise of Postal Service.

When it comes to Postal Service, it isn’t necessarily the most straight-forward thing to get started on. So, in this guide, we’ve explained where you can find the Post Office and complete Postal Service quests in Temtem!

Where can I find a Post Office in Temtem?

Once you’ve played enough of Temtem’s main story, you’ll be able to visit the city of Uhuru in Leeward Kisiwa. Make your way up to the furthest left corner of the city, and the Post Office will be standing here.

How do I complete Postal Service quests in Temtem?

Talk to the NPC at the Post Office, and advise them that “I’m looking for a job.” The NPC will then assign you with between one and three tasks. Each task will typically give you a package, the name of another NPC, and a general idea of where you could find them. As you might’ve already guessed, the quest will require you to find the NPCs and deliver their packages.

It can take a little time hunting them all down, but once completed, return to the Post Office and speak with the NPC again to claim your rewards. Rewards will vary, but they can consist of Minimonoliths, WishYouWell Coins, and other important items that you’ll need during your adventure.

You should also note that Postal Service quests can be completed daily, and will also reset each day. So, if you’ve started a Postal Service quest, be sure to complete it and retrieve your rewards that day, or you may miss out!

Now that you’re familiar with Postal Service quests, have you taken the time to retrieve the Coward’s Cloak from Windward Fort, too?

