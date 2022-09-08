Temtem: Where to get the Coward’s Cloak and use Exp Share

Temtem is the colourful MMORPG that turns you into a tamer of wild creatures. Sound familiar? Probably because it is. Temtem is certainly a vibrant game of its own, although it borrows heavily from the Pokémon series; this isn’t a bad thing, and in fact, makes the game all the more approachable.

From Humble Games itself, here are some tips and tricks for Temtem!

That said, as your temtems battle it out with one another, you might want to use Exp Share among your squad. At first, your ‘tems earn Exp. for their individual efforts in battle, and there isn’t a way to change this in your settings. You’ll actually need to go about retrieving the Coward’s Cloak, first and foremost.

It requires a little hard work, but gives you ample opportunity to catch more temtems on the way! In this guide, we explain how to get the Coward’s Cloak and use Exp Share in Temtem.

How do I unlock the Coward’s Cloak and use Exp Share in Temtem?

First things first, to retrieve the Coward’s Cloak item in Temtem, you’re going to need a surfboard. With the surfboard in your possession, make your way back to Windward Fort (shown on the map below), where you will have rescued Sophia from earlier in the story.

Make your way to the third basement floor here, where you’ll find a stretch of water that can be surfed on. Whip out the surfboard and do your thing, exiting to the left.

You'll know where to go, as you'll no doubt see other players surfing away from here.

Once you’re outside and riding along Sillaro River, make your way to the spot marked on the below map. Here, you’ll need to take on four separate battles, so be sure to prepare your squad of temtem in advance.

After successfully felling the other tamers, there’ll be a chest just ahead for you to open that contains the Coward’s Cloak.

Simply equip the item to a single temtem in your squad, and Exp Share will then be enabled. As a result, your entire squad will then share Exp earnt during battle, rather than all Exp being given to the temtem that are actually fighting.

It’s quite literally as simple as that, but is just one of those tasks that requires a bit of legwork and progression first. As you prepare to take on another Dojo or these tamers guarding the Coward’s Cloak, take a look at our guide to evolving your temtems so that they can be as powerful as possible!