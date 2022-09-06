Temtem Type Chart: All Strengths and Weaknesses

Temtem has been around for a while now, providing players with Pokemon-shaped fun in shiny, new packaging. At long last, the game is finally leaving Early Access and promises players an MMORPG filled with creature-catching fun.

Check out all the new features to expect in Temtem as a part of the game leaving Early Access!

If you want to get across the airborne archipelago within Temtem, you’ll need a strong squad of creatures, as well as a fresh knowledge of what Temtem type will counter any enemy moves. Fortunately, that’s where we’ve stepped in to help.

In the below guide, we’ve explained all the types of Temtem, and provided you with a type-chart to help you decide which Temtem you’ll need in your squad if you want to cater to every strength and weakness.

Temtem Type Chart - What are my Temtems' strengths and weaknesses?

This is likely a walk in the park for any Pokémon fan, but as a refresher: Temtem uses turn-based combat and each creature has one or two types. Certain types are strong against others, whereas others are weak, if not completely useless, to others as well.

It takes a while to learn the ropes, but, fortunately, there are only 12 types overall across the airborne archipelago. That said, here's what each type of temtem is weak to, and strong against!

Temtem Type Super Effective Against Weakness Neutral N/A Mental Wind Toxic Electric Earth Fire, Electric, Crystal Wind, Water and Nature Water Earth, Fire, Digital Nature, Toxic Fire Nature, Crystal Earth, Water Nature Earth, Water Fire, Toxic Electric Wind, Water, Digital and Mental Earth, Nature, Crystal Mental Neutral, Melee Crystal Digital Mental, Melee N/A Melee Earth, Crystal Mental Crystal Electric, Mental Earth, Fire Toxic Water, Nature Earth, Digital and Crystal

As you can see, most of the above are easily comparable to their counterparts in Pokemon, but some of the new naming practices might make it a little difficult to parse at the beginning. Regardless, keeping this guide handy will make sure you're always able to make the right move in any given battle!

That's pretty much all you need to know about starting out in Temtem. Choose your starter well, prioritize some great, early-game catches, and make sure your team is balanced enough to give you coverage over as many types as possible. Follow those rules of thumb and you'll be giving Ash Temtem a run for his money in no time!

Now that you know which types are weak to which, and which ones will take certain types out with ease, it's time to put together as strong a Temtem squad as possible. With this in mind, be sure to check out our guide to evolutions, so you know how to nurture your 'tems and have them in their best form!