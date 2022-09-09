Temtem: How to evolve Tuwai

Across Temtem, you’ll encounter over 100 different creatures to tame and go to battle with. The MMORPG may bear some striking resemblances to Pokémon, although things work a little differently; typing is rather different, and even combat plays out differently.

This video has plenty of Temtem tips and tricks to help get you started.

That said, one of the strongest ‘tems in my squad right now has to be Tuwai. This colourful bird is gifted to you by Professor Konstantinos at the beginning of Temtem, and has the most evolutions of any other ‘tem. Sure, they look a lot like Tucannon or the Fruit Loops mascot, but they’re great.

How does one evolve Tuwai, though? Well, it’s simple, but there are a few different things you’ll want to know before escorting Tuwai to the nearest shrine. In this guide, we’ve explained how to evolve Tuwai in Temtem.

What are all of Tuwai’s evolutions in Temtem?

So, Tuwai can evolve into a total of seven different ‘tems. These are as follows, in case you already have a ‘tem type in mind that you’re after.

Turoc - Earth

- Earth Tukai - Water

- Water Tulcan - Fire

- Fire Tutsu - Melee

- Melee Tuvine - Crystal

- Crystal Tuwire - Digital

How do I evolve Tuwai?

To evolve Tuwai, you need to take them to the relevant Shrine for whatever type you want them to evolve into. Not only this, but there’s going to be tamers awaiting you at every Shrine, and they want to battle it out with a whole squad of Temtems that match that Shrine’s typing.

For example, if you’re evolving your Tuwai into Turoc at the Earth Shrine, you’ll need to battle it out using a whole squad of Earth ‘tems, retrieve Tuwai from a Temporium, and then evolve them at the Shrine. If you’re evolving Tuwai into Tulcan, you’ll need Fire ‘tems, and so forth.

This is about all the preparation you need when going to any Shrine, bar some quest or gear requirements which we’ve outlined below, as well as where to find each Shrine!

How do I evolve Tuwai into Turoc?

After having completed the main story quests across Kisiwa, you’ll need to make your way back to Uhuru. Now, you’ll want to head to Tasa Desert.

In the lower-right corner of Tasa Desert, you'll find a grotto that has the Earth Shrine inside. Tackle the tamers here using Earth type ‘tems, then all you need to do is take Tuwai to the Shrine for them to evolve into Turoc!

How do I evolve Tuwai into Tukai?

You’ll only be able to evolve Tuwai into Tukai after having made your way to Kisiwa and being in receipt of the Gravitonic Piolets. Using these, you’ll be able to climb up rock faces!

Make your way back to Deniz and go to the Aguamarina Cave. In the waterfall room, you’ll now be able to climb the rock faces using the Piolets.

At the top, you’ll need to battle it out with some tamers using Water type ‘tems. Once they’ve been taken care of, you can make your way to the Water Shrine and evolve your Tuwai into a Tukai.

How do I evolve Tuwai into Tulcan?

To be able to evolve Tuwai into Tulcan, you need to venture to Anak Volcano. That said, you won’t be able to fully make your way to the volcano without the Crystal Skates, which you will earn from the main story quests in Cipanku Island.

You'll need to be inside Anak Volcano, rather than atop it.

With the Crystal Skates in hand, head to the volcano via Omninesia and scale the winding path inside until you encounter a rock face to climb. Climb up, continue ahead, and then take a left. There’ll be tamers here to tackle using Fire type ‘tems, but just up ahead is the Fire Shrine where you can evolve your Tuwai into Tulcan.

How do I evolve Tuwai into Tutsu?

Tutsu is perhaps the trickiest Tuwai evolution to get, solely because you won’t be able to do this until having completed most of Temtem’s main story. The Melee Shrine can be found in Arbury, however, and you’ll need to head to Chieftain’s Burrow to find it.

As with the other Shrines, you’ll need to clear the tamers here using a squad of Melee-type 'tems, but once that’s done, you can take your Tuwai to be evolved into Tutsu!

How do I evolve Tuwai into Tuvine?

The Crystal Shrine is located at Tucma Island, but you’ll need to meet Valentine first, who can be found hanging around the left-side of the island atop a rock. To reach them, you’re going to need the Rock-Hopping Hook first.

They’ll task you with the ‘Cultist Hunt’ side quest. Make your way to the south-most point of the Corrupted Badlands and be sure to have a squad of Crystal ‘tems by your side. Jump along until you reach the cultists and battle it out with them; you’ll then be able to evolve Tuwai into Tuvine using the Shrine here!

How do I evolve Tuwai into Tuwire?

Make your way to Neodeo, and locate an NPC called Yoko who hangs around the north. They’ll task you with the ‘Angry Kami’ side quest, and from there you’ll need to go to the Pillars of Highabove. Speak with the hermit there, and retrieve a Barrel of Sake from the nearby shop for them.

After this, you can head inside the Neodeo Shrine. As per usual, you’ll need to battle some tamers using Digital type ‘tems, and then you can take your Tuwai to be evolved into Tuwire!

That's it for Tuwai, but be sure to check out our Temtem Type Chart to see which evolution you want to evolve them into! In addition, don't forget about your daily Postal Service, either!