You can now buy a replica of Ellie's guitar in The Last of Us 2 in Europe – for £2,060

If you're really into The Last of Us Part 2, and you live in Europe, why not check out an absurdly expensive bit of merch tied into the esteeemed PlayStation exclsuive?

The Last of Us Part 2 replica guitar, the one that costs over $2,000, finally made it's way on to the EU PlayStation Gear store. This 20" instrument is a replica of Ellie's in-game guitar – a Model 314ce, manufactured by Taylor (so at least you know it's good).

"Built with solid sapele back and sides and a Sitka spruce top, this model produces a balanced voice across the tonal spectrum with a rich midrange and clear treble notes," its description reads.

You'll have to pay for that well-crafted design, though: the instrument will set you back an eye-watering £2,060, including VAT. Given that you'd pay about £1,700 for a regular Model 314ce, it certainly does seem like you're paying that extra £360 for the benefit of having a link to Naughty Dog's latest game.

If you haven't got that much money to drop on a replica guitar, fret not (pun intended): there's another, smaller guitar tied into the game that you can grab for a still-jarring £630 price tag. The smaller model features a design of Ellie's in-game tattoo, too. It also boasts "back and sides of layered sapele together with a solid mahogany top [producing] a bold, resonant acoustic sound with impressive volume and projection."

If you're hungry for more The Last of Us news, and perhaps don't want to empty your savings on the guitars, you can instead check out our first ever look at The Last of Us HBO show, or learn more about that rumoured The Last of Us multiplayer that's supposedly coming to PlayStation at some point.