Here's our first ever look at The Last of Us HBO show

September 26 is The Last of Us Day. Ahead of this year's event, Naughty Dog told fans to expect some new content in celebration, but didn't say what it could be. Since we're now in the future, we know exactly what that is.

Naughty Dog's big surprise wasn't the rumoured multiplayer off-shoot, or any of the other game-related announcements. What we did get was the first official shot from The Last of Us HBO series.

The studio released the photo on social media, showing Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) from the back, as the two survey a plane crash site in a farm somewhere.

There isn't much to go on here, but seeing as the show will mainly cover the events of the first game, the way the two look, particularly their costumes, is very authentic to the aesthetics of the first game.

The Last of Us HBO show airs in June 2022, so there's plenty of time for more teasers like this - until the eventual trailer.